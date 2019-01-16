Overview of Dr. Richard D'Ascoli, MD

Dr. Richard D'Ascoli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. D'Ascoli works at The Center for Sports Medicine in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.