Dr. Richard Daum, MD
Dr. Richard Daum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.
Cardiology Consultants of southwest Florida13411 Parker Commons Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 415-4900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I feel more impressed with every visit. Dr. Daum is very professional, extremely knowledgeable, caring and has a fantastic personality. He really seems to care and so do the staff members in the office. He is someone that I feel blessed to have taking care of me.
About Dr. Richard Daum, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265482061
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center | 1988
- Baylor Affil Hosps | 1986
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- University of Vermont
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
