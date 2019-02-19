See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Monterey, CA
Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD

Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Dauphine works at Richard T Dauphine MD in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
4.8 (113)
View Profile
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
5.0 (206)
View Profile

Dr. Dauphine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard T Dauphine MD
    980 CASS ST, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 375-2489

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dauphine?

    Feb 19, 2019
    I recently had an Arthrex twin tail tightrope surgery with Dr. Dauphine to repair a Type 3 A/C joint separation due to a biking accident and I was extremely satisfied with the results of the procedure, with the knowledge, professionalism, and expertise of Dr. Dauphine, and with the excellent customer service of all of his staff. I would highly recommend having this procedure done by Dr. Dauphine, for anyone with this type of injury.
    Jorge Vizcaino in Monterey, CA — Feb 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dauphine to family and friends

    Dr. Dauphine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dauphine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467440115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 1969-1970, 1972-1975|Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Grad Sch Med-Clin
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston City Hospital|Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauphine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dauphine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dauphine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dauphine works at Richard T Dauphine MD in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dauphine’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauphine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauphine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dauphine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dauphine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Dauphine, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.