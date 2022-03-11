Overview of Dr. Richard David, MD

Dr. Richard David, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. David works at Durga Madala, MD in Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Testicular Dysfunction and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.