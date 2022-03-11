Dr. Richard David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard David, MD
Dr. Richard David, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Richard David, MD5522 Sepulveda Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91411 Directions (818) 990-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Simply excellent. The top of the tree in urology knowledge and skill, and charming and personable as well. He identified the tumor inside my bladder, and removed it swiftly with such surgical skill that a week later I was completely back to normal. Grateful to have found him.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Ucla Med Ctr, Urology Ucla Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
