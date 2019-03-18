Overview of Dr. Richard Davidson, MD

Dr. Richard Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Davidson works at University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.