Dr. Richard Davidson, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Davidson, MD
Dr. Richard Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Davidson's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davidson has been following me post partial corneal transplant. He is very caring, listens and answers questions with patience and assurance. He is top in his field and works diligently to upgrade his skills.
About Dr. Richard Davidson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780774455
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Thomas Jefferson University/Wills Eye Institute Program
- Drexel University College of Medicine
