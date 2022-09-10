Dr. Richard Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Davis, MD
Dr. Richard Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.18501 Pines Blvd Ste 210, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 442-5191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Richard Davis for a revision rhinoplasty after Dr. Dean Davis in Tampa, Fl butchered my nose cosmetically and structurally. Dr. Richard was thorough, honest, and realistic about expectations. He discussed the risks involved and issues that may come up. My consult was 3 hours long (and I had a second consult too) and my surgery was 7 hours. Dr. Richard cares about his work and gives his surgeries 100 percent, which is not how most surgeons operate. He will dedicate a while day to one patient, while others do multiple patients in a day to increase their profits. Dr. Richard is the second best surgeon in the country and his skillset and experience cannot be found elsewhere. If you are thinking about a primary or revision meet with him. I am 2 weeks post op and my results are better than I could have imagined. He has some negative reviews, but deals with the most difficult revisions in the world. I highly recommend him for primary and revision. You wont find a better surgeon!
About Dr. Richard Davis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346275443
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.