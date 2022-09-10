Overview of Dr. Richard Davis, MD

Dr. Richard Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Davis works at South Florida Ent Associates Inc. in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.