Dr. Richard Deangelis, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Deangelis, MD is a Dermatologist in Piedmont, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.

Dr. Deangelis works at Skin Cancer Centre in Piedmont, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Centre
    107 Clair Dr, Piedmont, SC 29673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 972-3751
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Skin Cancer Centre
    1409 N Fant St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 231-8599
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AnMed Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Deangelis, MD

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1427059997
    • 1427059997
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    W Va U
    • W Va U
    Residency
    W Va U
    • W Va U
    Internship
    WV UNIV SCH OF MED
    • WV UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Deangelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deangelis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deangelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deangelis has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deangelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

