Dr. Richard Deasy, DMD
Overview of Dr. Richard Deasy, DMD
Dr. Richard Deasy, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
Dr. Deasy works at
Dr. Deasy's Office Locations
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates2100 N Broad St Ste 106, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deasy was excellent. I was nervous about having dental implant surgery, but Dr. Deasy put my mind at ease. He was incredibly professional and the procedure was brief and completely painless. He has earned a well-deserved level of confidence, and I would recommend him to anyone who requires oral surgery. A+
About Dr. Richard Deasy, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deasy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deasy accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deasy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deasy works at
Dr. Deasy has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deasy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Deasy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deasy.
