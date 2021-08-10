Overview of Dr. Richard Deasy, DMD

Dr. Richard Deasy, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)



Dr. Deasy works at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.