Overview of Dr. Richard Dechamplain, MD

Dr. Richard Dechamplain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Dechamplain works at Coastal Eye Group - Georgetown, SC in Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.