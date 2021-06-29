Dr. Richard Dechamplain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dechamplain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dechamplain, MD
Dr. Richard Dechamplain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Coastal Eye Group - Georgetown, SC1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 484-7942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional and thorough.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154343192
- Med University Sc College Of Med|Med University Sc Med Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Dechamplain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dechamplain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dechamplain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dechamplain works at
Dr. Dechamplain has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dechamplain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dechamplain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dechamplain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dechamplain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dechamplain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.