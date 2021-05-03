See All Gastroenterologists in Brunswick, OH
Dr. Richard Del Rio, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (20)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Del Rio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brunswick, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medina Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. Del Rio works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Brunswick, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Consultants of Medina Inc.
    1299 Industrial Pkwy N Ste 110, Brunswick, OH 44212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 725-3666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medina Hospital
  • Southwest General Health Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Treatment frequency



Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2021
    He always takes time to fully explain conditions and asks a multitude of questions to make a diagnosis.
    Nancy L. Clark — May 03, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Del Rio, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538189998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Del Rio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Rio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Rio works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Brunswick, OH. View the full address on Dr. Del Rio’s profile.

    Dr. Del Rio has seen patients for Hernia, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

