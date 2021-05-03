Dr. Del Rio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Del Rio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Del Rio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brunswick, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medina Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Digestive Disease Consultants of Medina Inc.1299 Industrial Pkwy N Ste 110, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 725-3666
- Medina Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He always takes time to fully explain conditions and asks a multitude of questions to make a diagnosis.
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Del Rio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rio has seen patients for Hernia, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rio.
