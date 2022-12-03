See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Delaney, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Delaney, MD

Dr. Richard Delaney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delaney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    212 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-4275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Ganglion Cyst

Osteoarthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Ganglion Cyst
Baker's Cyst
Degenerative Disc Disease
Hammer Toe
Herniated Disc
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Systemic Chondromalacia
Total Hip Replacement
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 03, 2022
Dr. Delaney has been my orthopedic doctor for over 30 years—through surgery on my knee (for a torn ligament), back issues, more recent knee issues, all kinds of orthopedic concerns. ALL handled carefully, thoroughly and expertly….never taking shortcuts or trying to sell you on procedures that might not be right for you (but are in current vogue). There’s no one I trust more in the field. He can be a bit short sometimes but he’s always got his patients’ best interests at heart. He’s just the best!
About Dr. Richard Delaney, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891833406
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Delaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Delaney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Delaney has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

