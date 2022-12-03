Dr. Richard Delaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Delaney, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Delaney, MD
Dr. Richard Delaney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Avascular Necrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delaney's Office Locations
- 1 212 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 861-4275
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delaney?
Dr. Delaney has been my orthopedic doctor for over 30 years—through surgery on my knee (for a torn ligament), back issues, more recent knee issues, all kinds of orthopedic concerns. ALL handled carefully, thoroughly and expertly….never taking shortcuts or trying to sell you on procedures that might not be right for you (but are in current vogue). There’s no one I trust more in the field. He can be a bit short sometimes but he’s always got his patients’ best interests at heart. He’s just the best!
About Dr. Richard Delaney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891833406
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delaney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delaney has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.