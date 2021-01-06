Dr. Richard Demera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Demera, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Demera, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Demera works at
Locations
DeMera Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center540 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-0340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had hives for fifty years before coming to this doctor. They helped not to have hives and made my life so much better. I can’t even describe how much they helped me. Their office staff is very helpful and the nurse practitioner Jessica is wonderful. Thank you
About Dr. Richard Demera, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407816630
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demera works at
Dr. Demera has seen patients for Asthma, Nasopharyngitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Demera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demera, there are benefits to both methods.