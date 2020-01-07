See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Richard Demir, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Demir, MD

Dr. Richard Demir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.

Dr. Demir works at Desert Women's Care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Demir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Princess Medical GRP
    9377 E Bell Rd Ste 131, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 559-4776
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Desert Women's Care
    895 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 559-4776
  3. 3
    Desert Women's Care
    1976 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 559-4776
  4. 4
    Desert Women's Care
    80 N McClintock Dr Ste 104, Chandler, AZ 85226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 559-4776
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adnexal Tumors Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacrocolpopexy Prolapse Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 07, 2020
    Demir is an amazing Dr. He is kind, professional and an expert in his field. The nurses are ver friendly and always greeted when you come to the office. I highly recommend Dr. Demir and to his staff to my my friends and family
    Casey Espinoza — Jan 07, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Demir, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255410791
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mt Sanai Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Demir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demir has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Demir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

