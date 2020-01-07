Overview of Dr. Richard Demir, MD

Dr. Richard Demir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.



Dr. Demir works at Desert Women's Care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.