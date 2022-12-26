Overview of Dr. Richard Depersio, MD

Dr. Richard Depersio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Depersio works at Greater Knoxville Ear, Nose & Throat in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.