Dr. Richard Depersio, MD
Dr. Richard Depersio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Greater Knoxville Ear Nose & Throat - Ut Medical Center1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 160, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 521-8050
- 2 220 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 521-8050
- 3 7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 210, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 521-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Not sure why he only has three-stars. I’ve been treated by him for both throat and sinus issues and found him to a very good doctor. He was even involved in one surgy. Although, they have a busy office, I thought he seemed patient and eager to thoroughly understand my condition. The treatment he provided resolved my issues.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- U Tenn
- Memphis City Hosp
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
