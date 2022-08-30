Dr. Richard Derby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Derby, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Derby, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They completed their residency with David Grant Usaf Med Center
Dr. Derby works at
Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - O'Fallon670 Pierce Blvd Ste 200, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 206-2094
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derby?
My experience was great. Very efficient, very nice, took his time explaining what was going on. Very thorough, staff was very pleasant to work with. I was very impressed by Dr. Derby & his staff.
About Dr. Richard Derby, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1295720845
Education & Certifications
- David Grant Usaf Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derby accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derby works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Derby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.