Dr. Derner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Derner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Derner, MD
Dr. Richard Derner, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Derner works at
Dr. Derner's Office Locations
Stafford Foot & Ankle Center1721 FINANCIAL LOOP, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (540) 720-0700
Stafford Foot & Ankle Specialists945 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA 22556 Directions (540) 720-0700
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 472-3313
Ambulatory Anesthesia Services Inc10730 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 491-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had ankle replacement surgery on 5/3/2017. Three (3) months later I walking around our National Mall. After a short while, I glanced at my walking app on my phone and couldn't believe what I saw... I had walked 4 hours 27 minutes and a total of 17.7 miles!! Since 1975 when I fractured my ankle in 3 places, I was unable to walk for more than 5-10 minutes without suffering excruciating pain. Thanks to Dr. Derner, I can now walk more than 1 1/2 miles daily and I'm completely pain free if or the first time in over 42 miserably painful years!! Thank you Dr. Derner, you're the best!!
About Dr. Richard Derner, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1932177607
Education & Certifications
- FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derner has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Derner speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Derner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.