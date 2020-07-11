Dr. Richard Desplinter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desplinter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Desplinter, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Desplinter, MD
Dr. Richard Desplinter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Desplinter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Desplinter's Office Locations
-
1
Affiliated Medical Services Laboratory1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 613-4670
-
2
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 719-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desplinter?
Dr Desplinter and his nurse were amazing and always available. Im so happy with my results.
About Dr. Richard Desplinter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1659300150
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desplinter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desplinter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desplinter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desplinter works at
Dr. Desplinter has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desplinter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Desplinter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desplinter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desplinter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desplinter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.