Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD
Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.
Dr. Di Fiore works at
Dr. Di Fiore's Office Locations
-
1
Manhattan Office1153 1st Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 386-2250
-
2
Astoria Office3033 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 874-9778
-
3
USA Vein Clinics5920 Myrtle Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 879-6592
-
4
Dr. Richard DiFiore, Endovascular Surgery1100 Route 72 W Ste 203, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3910
-
5
Bronx Office5221 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 928-9578Monday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Brian P. Quinn Podiatry PC122 Fulton St Fl 5, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 663-1214
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Elderplan
- EMI Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HFN
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- SCAN Health Plan
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Greek, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1902000995
Education & Certifications
- St. George's University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Fiore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Fiore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Di Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Fiore works at
Dr. Di Fiore has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Di Fiore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Di Fiore speaks Greek, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Fiore. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Fiore.
