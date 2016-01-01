See All Vascular Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD

Vascular Surgery
1.7 (6)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD

Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.

Dr. Di Fiore works at USA Vein Clinics in New York, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY, Ridgewood, NY, Manahawkin, NJ and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Di Fiore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Office
    1153 1st Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 386-2250
  2. 2
    Astoria Office
    3033 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 874-9778
  3. 3
    USA Vein Clinics
    5920 Myrtle Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 879-6592
  4. 4
    Dr. Richard DiFiore, Endovascular Surgery
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 203, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-3910
  5. 5
    Bronx Office
    5221 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 928-9578
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Brian P. Quinn Podiatry PC
    122 Fulton St Fl 5, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 663-1214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Coarctation of the Aorta-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902000995
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

