Overview of Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD

Dr. Richard Di Fiore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.



Dr. Di Fiore works at USA Vein Clinics in New York, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY, Ridgewood, NY, Manahawkin, NJ and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.