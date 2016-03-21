See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Richard Diamond, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Diamond, MD

Dr. Richard Diamond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Diamond works at Approved Home Health in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diamond's Office Locations

    Approved Home Health
    5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 914-5142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2016
    Took care of me for more than a year while I was in Assisted Living. Continues to make house calls now that I live alone in apartment. He listens. He answers questions. He returns my calls. I trust his judgement. I would recommend. Dorothy Provence
    Dorothy Provence in Venice Florida — Mar 21, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Richard Diamond, MD
    About Dr. Richard Diamond, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710046776
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diamond works at Approved Home Health in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Diamond’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

