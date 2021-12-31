Dr. Richard Dicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dicker, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Dicker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Verona, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dicker works at
Locations
-
1
Firstcare Medical Group50 Pompton Ave, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 857-3400
-
2
Pediatrics On Broadway10 Broadway, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 625-7734
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dicker?
Dr. Dicker started a my sons pediatrician and when I heard he took adult patients too, I immediately added him as my primary care physician. He has always been kind, courteous and knowledgeable. He is thorough and takes his time answering any questions you have with the goal being given you the best care and information.
About Dr. Richard Dicker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154436863
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicker works at
Dr. Dicker speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.