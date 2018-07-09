Dr. Dietzen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Dietzen, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Dietzen, MD
Dr. Richard Dietzen, MD is a Pulmonologist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Medical Center Of South Arkansas.
Dr. Dietzen's Office Locations
Union County Rural Pediatric Clinic403 W Oak St Ste 302, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 863-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Usually a long wait but well worth it. We are fortunate he practices in this area.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1871580704
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Dietzen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietzen has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietzen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietzen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietzen.
