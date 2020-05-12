Overview

Dr. Richard Dilorenzo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dilorenzo works at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.