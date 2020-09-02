Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dittrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Professional Aesthetics & Wellness Center1315 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 465-9600
Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology1000 White Horse Rd Ste 306, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 435-9090Monday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Professional Healthcare Dynamics1313 Wolf St # 856, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 465-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Dittrich can help you. He saved me. Everything that's going to happen to you as you inch up in age can be fixed and he's the one who will help you trust me. There isn't many Dr's out there that you can get significant help from but Dr.Dittrich is one of the few who really cares and puts your wellbeing first. If we all know what is good for us we better pray that he is teaching other Dr's to care for people the way he does &that he teaches them what he knows so there can be more Dr's like him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson University Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Us Public Health Serv|Us Public Hlth Serv
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
