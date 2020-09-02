Overview of Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO

Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Dittrich works at Professional Healthcare Dynamics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.