Dr. Richard Divalerio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Divalerio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
St Louis Medical Clinic PC3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 100B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-1111
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
Dr. DiValerio definitely knows his stuff, and can come across a little abrupt when discussing health conditions. It did not bother me, but I’m sure it can be frustrating to some people. He was very kind and I appreciate his preference for the fewest number of prescriptions possible. He will prescribe appropriate medication, but will not over-medicate you and is very conscientious of side effects and interactions. He was very accommodating with my travel schedule and visits, and as soon as we determined my condition was not rheumatological in nature, I stopped seeing him. I liked that he didn’t waste either of our time and try to get a few more copays out of me.
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841298072
- Jewish Hoap
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Divalerio has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divalerio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
