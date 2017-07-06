Dr. Richard D'Mello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Mello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard D'Mello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard D'Mello, MD
Dr. Richard D'Mello, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Dr. D'Mello works at
Dr. D'Mello's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates LLC1401 Professional Blvd Ste 101, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 491-6419
-
2
Evansville Heart Center520 Mary St Ste 230, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-7878
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Mello?
Dr D'Mello is not only knowledgeable but very caring.
About Dr. Richard D'Mello, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598765513
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Mello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Mello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Mello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Mello works at
Dr. D'Mello has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Mello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Mello speaks Hindi.
Dr. D'Mello has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Mello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Mello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Mello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.