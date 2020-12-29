Dr. Dobrusin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Dobrusin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Dobrusin, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Cigna3805 E Bell Rd Ste 2100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 404-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
2 hour wait on the phone to set a appointment!!
About Dr. Richard Dobrusin, DO
Education & Certifications
