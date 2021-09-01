Dr. Richard Dodd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dodd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Dodd, MD
Dr. Richard Dodd, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Dodd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dodd's Office Locations
-
1
Asheville Endocrinology Cnslts750 ALLIANCE CT, Asheville, NC 28806 Directions (828) 670-6812
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dodd?
He is a good doctor and knows what he is doing if we listen to him.
About Dr. Richard Dodd, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1427110378
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodd works at
Dr. Dodd has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.