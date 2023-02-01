Dr. Richard Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Douglas, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Douglas, MD
Dr. Richard Douglas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
Bridgeport Uhc Neurosurgery Clinic227 Medical Park Dr Ste 103, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3500
Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3513
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and explained everything. Him and his PA are kind and caring.
About Dr. Richard Douglas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
