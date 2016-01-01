Dr. Richard Dowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dowden, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Dowden, MD
Dr. Richard Dowden, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Dowden's Office Locations
- 1 19250 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 891-8800
Richard V Dowden MD6770 Mayfield Rd # 410, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 449-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Dowden, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Lac-Usc Mc
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowden.
