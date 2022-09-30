Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drachtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD
Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Drachtman works at
Dr. Drachtman's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 975-4920Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was diagnosed with leukemia. Drachtman spent an hour with my daughter and I convincing us to bring her to Robert Wood Bristol Myer Squib for treatment. Once we were in he did not want to be bothered anymore. We switched doctors. Her name was April Sorrell who was fantastic and gave my daughter the upmost attention. Unfortunately she is no longer at Robert Wood. I was just trying to save my daughters life. I saw the dark side of health care. It’s a business. Drachtman didn’t care about my daughter. Unfortunately we lost our daughter. Dr. Kamen lead doctor actually came to the wake. To no surprise no response from Drachtman. I would never recommend him to anyone try to save their child.
About Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drachtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drachtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Drachtman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Drachtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drachtman works at
Dr. Drachtman has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drachtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Drachtman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drachtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drachtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drachtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.