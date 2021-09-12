Dr. Richard Drummond, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drummond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Drummond, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Drummond, DPM
Dr. Richard Drummond, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Drummond's Office Locations
Ark la Tex Foot and Ankle Specialists2850 Plantation Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 746-9555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ark. La Tex Foot Specialists LLC385 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 687-8447Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated great friendly people and experienced in what they do.
About Dr. Richard Drummond, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437126786
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drummond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drummond has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drummond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.