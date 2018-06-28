Dr. Richard Dubinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dubinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Dubinsky, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Locations
Landon Center on Aging3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
The University of Kansas Clinical Research Center4350 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Ste 100, Fairway, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen some inadequate neurologists on our journey. Dr. Dubinsky was a breath of fresh air. Thorough and caring with a sense of humor...
About Dr. Richard Dubinsky, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1205933892
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurology
