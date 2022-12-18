Dr. Richard Duey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Duey, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Duey, MD
Dr. Richard Duey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Texsan.
Dr. Duey's Office Locations
Spine & Orthopaedic Institute LLC21 Spurs Ln Ste 245, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 487-7463
Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 481-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Texsan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I feel privileged to have met Dr Duey back on 2013 . I had a shoulder injury at my job and I needed medical attention. Dr Duey. My problem was a rotator cuff tear. He did surgery and did an awesome job. He is thorough, listens, ask patient questions and answers to the fullest. I’ve been back to Dr Duey for the third time with different ailments including my left knee. Feeling great after surgery. His staff is always professional and I feel like I’m the only patient that is how attentive they are. I can sincerely attest that he Is a number one as a surgeon. Like I said I would not be back for the third time if I felt any different. Thank you, Dr Duey and to the entire staff…Thank you! Blessings to all!
About Dr. Richard Duey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1235355587
Education & Certifications
- Shoulder Surgery
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Southern Nazarene University
- Orthopedic Surgery
