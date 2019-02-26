Dr. Richard Duff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Duff, MD
Dr. Richard Duff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Dr. Duff's Office Locations
Contemporary Obstetrics & Gynecology PC1135 W University Dr Ste 100, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 656-2022
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Contemporary Obstetrics Gynecology PC1202 Walton Blvd Ste 216, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 656-2022
Contemporary Obstetrics & Gynecology834 S Lapeer Rd, Oxford, MI 48371 Directions (248) 656-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He caught my Ectopic pregnancy very early which I truly believe saved my tube. He's been my doctor ever since. After 4 years and a pregnancy I still look forward to our appointments. I have also had the opportunity to meet most of the other doctors on staff and am comfortable with all but one and even that one isn't terrible. The office staff can be trying but I have not found a better OB.
About Dr. Richard Duff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Duff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Duff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duff.
