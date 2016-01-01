See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Richard Dunlop, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Dunlop, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine.

Dr. Dunlop works at Mecklenburg Radiology Associates in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mecklenburg Radiology Associates
    3623 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 247-6466

About Dr. Richard Dunlop, MD

  • Diagnostic Radiology
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1386698256
Education & Certifications

  • Boston Medical Center
  • Waterbury Hospital
  • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
  • Diagnostic Radiology
