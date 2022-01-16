Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Durocher's Office Locations
Advanced Foot Care Specialist of Connecticut LLC20 Washington Ave Ste 212, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 684-2376
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind. Good sense of humor. Listens. Accommodating special requests.
About Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgery - Cabrini Medical Center, New York NY|Podiatry - Catholic Medical Center, Flushing NY
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durocher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durocher accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durocher speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Durocher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durocher.
