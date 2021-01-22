Dr. Richard Dwoskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwoskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dwoskin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Dwoskin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Dwoskin works at
Locations
-
1
Electrophysiology Consultants Inc.3370 Burns Rd Ste 105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwoskin?
Great Doctor and Great Service. The Lazer Facility was so professional and clean. Nice staff.
About Dr. Richard Dwoskin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1609841717
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwoskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwoskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwoskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwoskin works at
Dr. Dwoskin has seen patients for Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwoskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwoskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwoskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwoskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwoskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.