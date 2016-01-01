Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA.
Dr. Dwyer works at
Locations
-
1
Acosta Ignacio MD Inc1808 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 495-0518
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- GENERAL
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwyer?
About Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1366449969
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwyer works at
Dr. Dwyer speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.