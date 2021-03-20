Dr. Richard Earnhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earnhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Earnhardt, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Earnhardt, MD
Dr. Richard Earnhardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Surgical Associates of Fredericksburg Ltd.4548 Empire Ct, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 373-2244
Club Staffing1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-2244Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
- 3 1201 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Highly recommend Dr Earnhardt!! He performed gall bladder removal; procedure went great & I recovered quickly - all as promised. He is professional yet personable.
About Dr. Richard Earnhardt, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1437103462
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Dr. Earnhardt has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Earnhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Earnhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earnhardt.
