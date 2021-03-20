Overview of Dr. Richard Earnhardt, MD

Dr. Richard Earnhardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Earnhardt works at Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Inguinal Hernia and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.