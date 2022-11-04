See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Richard Easton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (60)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Easton, MD

Dr. Richard Easton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Easton works at Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Easton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons
    1555 South Blvd E Ste 310, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 215-8080
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neuroplasty
Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Neuroplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I am a 70 yr old woman with a busted-up spine and a previous operation that didn't work long. I was seen by a medical assistant 1st but had no problem being Dr. Easton's next appt. I was operated on and am recovering well. I had many glowing remarks about him. If anybody was a risk it was me. I highly recommend him. He said he would fix me up and he did. Spinal surgery is always a risk but if you want a fighting chance his practice is a very good choice. No one was rude during my visits.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Easton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083696355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Easton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Easton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Easton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Easton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Easton works at Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Easton’s profile.

    Dr. Easton has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Easton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Easton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easton.

