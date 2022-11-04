Overview of Dr. Richard Easton, MD

Dr. Richard Easton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Easton works at Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.