Dr. Richard Easton, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Easton, MD
Dr. Richard Easton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Easton works at
Dr. Easton's Office Locations
Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeons1555 South Blvd E Ste 310, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 215-8080Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 70 yr old woman with a busted-up spine and a previous operation that didn't work long. I was seen by a medical assistant 1st but had no problem being Dr. Easton's next appt. I was operated on and am recovering well. I had many glowing remarks about him. If anybody was a risk it was me. I highly recommend him. He said he would fix me up and he did. Spinal surgery is always a risk but if you want a fighting chance his practice is a very good choice. No one was rude during my visits.
About Dr. Richard Easton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083696355
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Easton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Easton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Easton works at
Dr. Easton has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Easton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Easton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easton.
