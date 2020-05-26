Dr. Richard Eisen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Eisen, MD is a Dermatologist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
South Shore Skin Center LLC1 Scobee Cir Ste 3, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-9265
Boston University Dermatology725 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7420
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8000
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Eisen is fabulous. Best skin doctor I've been to. Long wait times? Are you kidding me? Who cares if you have to wait a little. He is a fabulous doctor.
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1992700728
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Eisen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisen has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.