Dr. Richard Eisenstaedt, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (112)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Eisenstaedt, MD

Dr. Richard Eisenstaedt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Eisenstaedt works at Abington Adult Medical Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eisenstaedt's Office Locations

    Abington Adult Medical Associates
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 214, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dr. Richard Eisenstaedt, MD
    About Dr. Richard Eisenstaedt, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1679579916
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts Medical Center
    • Tufts Medical Center
    • Tufts Medical Center
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

