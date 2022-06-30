Overview of Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD

Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Ellenbogen works at Gamma Knife Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.