Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD
Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Ellenbogen's Office Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Surgery Pavilion1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I often think about that time in 2019 when I was flown over to an ER in Seattle days after the birth of my son (my first child) when my body and mind could no longer handle the blockage being caused by a benign tumor the size of a gumball next to my pineal gland. I remember quite well, considering the circumstances, a good portion of the long journey. Dr.Ellenbogen managed to get that tumor out piece by piece (I obviously don’t remember that part). After that I was sent back home and I legitimately had no idea who I was, but it only took me a couple of weeks to remember language, my mom, son and best friend. It was very strange how my memories came back together so out of order but it only took a few months to be completely functional again and although I still had memories returning to me left and right I was able to actually start retaining some new ones and managed to find myself a real line of work and straighten out a lot of other things in my life that weren’t quite right prior.
About Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp/The Chldn's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Brown University Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ellenbogen has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more.
