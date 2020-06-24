See All General Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Richard Eller, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Eller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Eller works at 360 Bariatrics in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    360 Bariatrics - Surgical Associates of Collin County
    4001 W 15th St Ste 335, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-5225
    Surgical Specialists of Plano
    4401 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Dallas Office
    18800 Preston Rd Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-5511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Treatment frequency

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Multi-System Organ Failure Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2020
    Another Dr. Eller fan here! He did surgery on my elderly dad in an emergency situation. My dad was not a candidate for elective surgery due to his age and health issues, and Dr. Eller did what he could to help him avoid surgery. But when it was inevitable, he gave him the best possible chance of recovery, which he achieved! He also spent all the time needed to help us understand what was going on. I know he didn’t get paid extra for all the time he took with my dad, but he treated him as if he was a family member. We are so thankful there are doctors like him who haven’t given up on the medical profession! Thank you, Dr. Eller. We are eternally grateful!
    Cindy Badon — Jun 24, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Eller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972502896
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • St Paul Hosp-U Tex Sw
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Eller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

