Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Englehardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas335 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 615-8500
Stone Oak- Atrium Office502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 346, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 615-8500
BMI of Texas9910 Huebner Rd Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The telehealth system looks good but my phone was not set up for the audio so Dr. E went ahead and called me then and he was very wonderful, unhurried and gave me all the results about how my test went and then answered my questions.
About Dr. Richard Englehardt, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225251002
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Providence Hosp Med Ctrs
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Utah
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
