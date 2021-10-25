See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Richard Englehardt, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Englehardt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Englehardt works at BMI Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas
    335 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8500
  2. 2
    Stone Oak- Atrium Office
    502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 346, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8500
  3. 3
    BMI of Texas
    9910 Huebner Rd Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Englehardt, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225251002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    • Providence Hosp Med Ctrs
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Englehardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englehardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Englehardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Englehardt works at BMI Of Texas in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Englehardt’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Englehardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englehardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englehardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englehardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

