Dr. Richard Esper Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Esper Jr works at Heart Center of Northeastern Ohio in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Salem, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.