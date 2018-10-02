Dr. Richard Esper Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esper Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Esper Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Esper Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Locations
Heart Center of Northeastern Ohio250 Debartolo Pl Ste 2750, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-7703
Northstar Anesthesia1995 E State St, Salem, OH 44460 Directions (330) 758-7703Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Esper guided me through a quadruple bypass 4 years ago today. He was amazing and compassionate. The surgery came as a complete surprise to me; I didn’t even know I was sick. He and the team were wonderful. I’m alive today because of them. He guided me back to a healthy life and I just can’t thank him enough.
About Dr. Richard Esper Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
