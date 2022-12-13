Overview

Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Ethridge works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.