Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Ethridge works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr
    1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 387-7645
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr Ethridge was very friendly and thorough. Explained what he was going to do made sure if there were any questions. Very impressed with him.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013108299
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ethridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ethridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ethridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ethridge works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Ethridge’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ethridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ethridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ethridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ethridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.