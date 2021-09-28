Overview of Dr. Richard Feist Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Feist Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.



Dr. Feist Jr works at Retina Consultants Of Alabama in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Gadsden, AL and Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Acute Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.