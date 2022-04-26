Dr. Richard Felt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Felt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Felt, MD
Dr. Richard Felt, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pocatello, ID. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health And Science University
Dr. Felt works at
Dr. Felt's Office Locations
Bingham Memorial Pulmonolgy1151 Hospital Way Bldg D, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 535-3626Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bingham Memorial Pulmonolgy98 Poplar St Fl 1, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Directions (208) 535-3626
Comprehensive Care Clinic3302 Valencia Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 535-3626
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Madison Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Felt has always made me feel like he wanted me to improve not just remain OK. He worked with me to make sure I had the products I needed with the acceptance of my insurance. Apparently, he is on a 'leave of absence.' If he practices anywhere else I would love to know that.
About Dr. Richard Felt, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1124023361
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- IU Health University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felt has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Felt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felt.
