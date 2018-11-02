Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD
Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Ferkel works at
Dr. Ferkel's Office Locations
Southern California Orthopedic Institute375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 210, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern California Orthopedic Institute39 Congress St Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 585-2948
Southern California Orthopedic Institute2400 Bahamas Dr Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-5565
Southern California Orthopedic Institute3605 Alamo St Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Directions (805) 578-8550
Southern California Orthopedic Institute913 Alene Ave, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (760) 499-7099
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 901-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southern California Orthopedic Institute24051 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-6364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had the worst care at Henry Mayo Newhall Emergency room. They sent her home with a broken and dislocated ankle without any medication. She was touched by an angel when Dr Richard Ferkel was able to take her as a patient. He took care of the disaster that was Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and with his great care, skill and incredible team, my daughter is back at 100 percent and teaching tap dancing. Thank you Dr. Ferkel. The most incredible guy ever. Great jerseys of stars he treated.
About Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831128230
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Medical Group
- UCLA Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
