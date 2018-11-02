See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (17)
Map Pin Small Thousand Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD

Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Ferkel works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Bakersfield, CA, Simi Valley, CA, Ridgecrest, CA, Van Nuys, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 210, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    39 Congress St Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 585-2948
  3. 3
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    2400 Bahamas Dr Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 328-5565
  4. 4
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    3605 Alamo St Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 578-8550
  5. 5
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    913 Alene Ave, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 499-7099
  6. 6
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health
    6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 901-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    24051 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 254-6364
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 02, 2018
    My daughter had the worst care at Henry Mayo Newhall Emergency room. They sent her home with a broken and dislocated ankle without any medication. She was touched by an angel when Dr Richard Ferkel was able to take her as a patient. He took care of the disaster that was Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and with his great care, skill and incredible team, my daughter is back at 100 percent and teaching tap dancing. Thank you Dr. Ferkel. The most incredible guy ever. Great jerseys of stars he treated.
    Ed C in Valencia, CA — Nov 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD
    About Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831128230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Medical Group
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferkel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ferkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferkel works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Bakersfield, CA, Simi Valley, CA, Ridgecrest, CA, Van Nuys, CA and Valencia, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Ferkel’s profile.

    Dr. Ferkel has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

